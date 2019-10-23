Calm Your Jets! NHL Power Rankings Week 3



1. Men I Trust Oncle Jazz (Self-Released)

2. Velvet Negroni Neon Brown (4AD/Beggars Group)

3. Operator Music Band Duo Duo (Broken Circles)

4. Long Beard Means To Me (Double Double Whammy)

5. Freddie Gibbs And Madlib Bandana (Keep Cool/RCA/Madlib Invazion/ESGN)

6. Chastity Belt Chastity Belt (Hardly Art)

7. Danny Brown uknowhatimsayin¿ (Warp)

8. Sui Zhen Losing, Linda (Cascine)

9. Jpegmafia All My Heroes Are Cornballs (EQT)

10. Diiv Deceiver (Captured Tracks)