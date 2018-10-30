“Carolina Confessions” by Marcus King Band – Review

By Jacqui Siebar



The Marcus King Band is from Greenville, South Carolina; there are six members in the band, with Marcus King– the singer and guitarist– in the front. Their latest album, Carolina Confession, is packed with blues, soul, rock, and folk combined.

This has been one of the best albums I have heard in a very long time. There was so much dynamic in all of the songs and the lyrics really grab you. This album was so good that I listened to it 5 times in a row and was still impressed. I love their overall tone and the diverse group of instruments and styles of music; they combine rhythm and blues with a big band sound using different types of brass instruments, a killer keyboard, and guitars with amazing blues riffs. Overall, the instrumentals from this album form a diverse symphony that brings so much to the table. The singer’s voice is bluesy with a folk twist to it. A listener can really feel his heart and soul in all of these songs, which makes the album even more remarkable.

The first song on the album, “Where I’m Headed,” is an upbeat, adventurous song that instantly grabs the listener’s attention. I like how

they automatically brought in the big band sound and the guitar together; those two groups of instruments really compliment the singer’s voice. My personal favorite from the album is “Homesick.” The riff off the guitar starts off this catchy and heartfelt song. The song overall is 6 minutes long, and it is filled with unique and strong instrumental solos and duets, making it a well-rounded and deep song. His other song, “Goodbye Carolina,” is an emotional song that is about heartbreak and leaving one’s home. I love how it starts off gentle with an acoustic guitar, then introduces an electric guitar to give it a mix of folk and rock sounds. Towards the end, the song switches from folk to a bluesy sound, with a dose of rock to accompany it. Overall, the album combines genres that seem to be complete opposites into a unique sound that is innovative and satisfying.

Score: 10/10