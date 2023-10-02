Celebrate World College Radio Day with WPTS Radio’s Cultural Marathon!

Tune in on Friday, October 6 for 12 hours of specialty programming celebrating the unique cultures represented on Pitt’s campus!

Guest organizations include:

11AM-12PM: Latinx Student Association

A diverse mix of tracks by Latinx artists along with a discussion on the massive success of Latinx artists in the music industry.

12PM-1PM: AddVerse

Multilingual poetry and music performed live on air!

1PM-2PM: Center for African Studies

African studies programming and opportunities for students to get involved!

6PM-7PM: BYO Bollywood

Discussion on nostalgia through radio, film and music culture in South Asia, and BYOB events.

…and more! Tune in for specialty programming between 9am and 9pm.