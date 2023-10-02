Celebrate World College Radio Day with WPTS Radio’s Cultural Marathon!
Tune in on Friday, October 6 for 12 hours of specialty programming celebrating the unique cultures represented on Pitt’s campus!
Guest organizations include:
11AM-12PM: Latinx Student Association
A diverse mix of tracks by Latinx artists along with a discussion on the massive success of Latinx artists in the music industry.
12PM-1PM: AddVerse
Multilingual poetry and music performed live on air!
1PM-2PM: Center for African Studies
African studies programming and opportunities for students to get involved!
6PM-7PM: BYO Bollywood
Discussion on nostalgia through radio, film and music culture in South Asia, and BYOB events.
…and more! Tune in for specialty programming between 9am and 9pm.