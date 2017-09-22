Charts 9/22
1. Oh Sees Orc
(Castle Face)
2. Fleet Foxes Crack-Up
(Nonesuch Records)
3. Queens of the Stone Age Villains
(Matador )
4. The Drums Abysmal Thoughts
(ANTI- )
5. Rozwell Kid Precious Art
(SideOneDummy )
6. The Lovely Bad Things Teenage Grown Ups
(Burger )
7. Algiers The Underside of Power
(Matador)
8. Coast Modern Coast Modern
(+1 )
9. Fujiya & Miyagi Fujiya & Miyagi
(Self-Released )
10. Ratboys GN
(Topshelf )
11. Big Thief Capacity
(Saddle Creek )
12. Richard Dawson Peasant
(Weird World )
13. Waxahatchee Out in the Storm
(Merge )
14. Beach Fossils Somersault
(Bayonet )
15. Chain and the Gang Best of Crime Rock
(In The Red )
16. Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet – Dead Oceans
17. Froth – Outside (briefly) – Wichita
18. B Boys – Dada – Captured Tracks
19. Crumb – Locket – Citrus City
20. The Mountain Goats – Goths – Merge
21. Kevin Morby – City Music – Dead Oceans
22. Mourn – Ha, Ha, He. – Captured Tracks
23. Pile – A Hairshirt of Purpose – Exploding in Sound
24. Wavves – You’re Welcome – Ghost Ramp
25. The Buttertones – Gravedigging – Innovative Leisure
26. Future Islands – The Far Field – 4AD
27. Walter Etc. – Gloom Cruise – Lame-O
28. Amy O – Elastic – Winspear
29. Downtown Boys – Cost of Living – Sub Pop
30. Jen Cloher – Jen Cloher – Milk!