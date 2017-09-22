Charts 9/22

1. Oh Sees Orc

(Castle Face)

2. Fleet Foxes Crack-Up

(Nonesuch Records)

3. Queens of the Stone Age Villains

(Matador )

4. The Drums Abysmal Thoughts

(ANTI- )

5. Rozwell Kid Precious Art

(SideOneDummy )

6. The Lovely Bad Things Teenage Grown Ups

(Burger )

7. Algiers The Underside of Power

(Matador)

8. Coast Modern Coast Modern

(+1 )

9. Fujiya & Miyagi Fujiya & Miyagi

(Self-Released )

10. Ratboys GN

(Topshelf )

11. Big Thief Capacity

(Saddle Creek )

12. Richard Dawson Peasant

(Weird World )

13. Waxahatchee Out in the Storm

(Merge )

14. Beach Fossils Somersault

(Bayonet )

15. Chain and the Gang Best of Crime Rock

(In The Red )

16. Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet – Dead Oceans

17. Froth – Outside (briefly) – Wichita

18. B Boys – Dada – Captured Tracks

19. Crumb – Locket – Citrus City

20. The Mountain Goats – Goths – Merge

21. Kevin Morby – City Music – Dead Oceans

22. Mourn – Ha, Ha, He. – Captured Tracks

23. Pile – A Hairshirt of Purpose – Exploding in Sound

24. Wavves – You’re Welcome – Ghost Ramp

25. The Buttertones – Gravedigging – Innovative Leisure

26. Future Islands – The Far Field – 4AD

27. Walter Etc. – Gloom Cruise – Lame-O

28. Amy O – Elastic – Winspear

29. Downtown Boys – Cost of Living – Sub Pop

30. Jen Cloher – Jen Cloher – Milk!