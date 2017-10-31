Charts for 10/24

1. Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

(Mexican Summer)

2. Deer Tick Deer Tick Vol. 1 + 2

(Partisan )

3. Alvvays Antisocialites

(Polyvinyl )

4. The Lovely Bad Things Teenage Grown Ups

(Burger)

5. METZ Strange Peace

(Sub Pop)

6. ORB Naturality

(Castle Face )

7. The Rural Alberta Advantage The Wild

(Saddle Creek)

8. Sons of the East Sons of the East

(Metropolitan Groove)

9. Terra Lightfoot New Mistakes

(Sonic Unyon )

10. Benjamin Clementine I Tell A Fly

(Capitol )

11. Angelo de Augustine Swim Inside the Moon

(Asthmatic Kitty )

12. Grave Architecture Slide Your Finger Across the Stars From Left to Right

(Self-Released)

13. L.A. Witch L.A. Witch

(Suicide Squeeze )

14. Algiers The Underside of Power

(Matador )

15. Death From Above Outrage! Is Now

(Last Gang )

16. Rostam – Half-Light – Nonesuch

17. Walter Etc. – Gloom Cruise – Lame-O

18. Beck – Colors – Capitol

19. Crumb – Locket – Citrus City

20. Elliott Brood – Ghost Gardens – Paper Bag

21. Hippo Campus – Warm Glow – Grand Jury

22. Knox Fortune – Paradise – Self-Released

23. Oh Sees – Orc – Castle Face

24. Amy O – Elastic – Winspear

25. Ani Difranco – Binary – Righteous Babe

26. Hundred Waters – Communicating – Owsla

27. Coast Modern – Coast Modern – +1

28. Queens of the Stone Age – Villains – Matador

29. Ratboys – GN – Topshelf

30. Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life – Dirty Hit