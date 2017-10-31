Charts for 10/24
1. Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
(Mexican Summer)
2. Deer Tick Deer Tick Vol. 1 + 2
(Partisan )
3. Alvvays Antisocialites
(Polyvinyl )
4. The Lovely Bad Things Teenage Grown Ups
(Burger)
5. METZ Strange Peace
(Sub Pop)
6. ORB Naturality
(Castle Face )
7. The Rural Alberta Advantage The Wild
(Saddle Creek)
8. Sons of the East Sons of the East
(Metropolitan Groove)
9. Terra Lightfoot New Mistakes
(Sonic Unyon )
10. Benjamin Clementine I Tell A Fly
(Capitol )
11. Angelo de Augustine Swim Inside the Moon
(Asthmatic Kitty )
12. Grave Architecture Slide Your Finger Across the Stars From Left to Right
(Self-Released)
13. L.A. Witch L.A. Witch
(Suicide Squeeze )
14. Algiers The Underside of Power
(Matador )
15. Death From Above Outrage! Is Now
(Last Gang )
16. Rostam – Half-Light – Nonesuch
17. Walter Etc. – Gloom Cruise – Lame-O
18. Beck – Colors – Capitol
19. Crumb – Locket – Citrus City
20. Elliott Brood – Ghost Gardens – Paper Bag
21. Hippo Campus – Warm Glow – Grand Jury
22. Knox Fortune – Paradise – Self-Released
23. Oh Sees – Orc – Castle Face
24. Amy O – Elastic – Winspear
25. Ani Difranco – Binary – Righteous Babe
26. Hundred Waters – Communicating – Owsla
27. Coast Modern – Coast Modern – +1
28. Queens of the Stone Age – Villains – Matador
29. Ratboys – GN – Topshelf
30. Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life – Dirty Hit