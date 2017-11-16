Charts for 11/14

1. Bully Losing

(Sub Pop)

2. Worriers Survival Pop

(SideOneDummy)

3. Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

(Mexican Summer)

4. Alvvays Antisocialites

(Polyvinyl)

5. Slaughter Beach, Dog Birdie

(Lame-O)

6. The Wolves of Chernobyl Eschatologies

(Self-Released)

7. Deer Tick Deer Tick Vol. 1 + 2

(Partisan)

8. Lenore. Lenore.

(Self-Released)

9. METZ Strange Peace

(Sub Pop9)

10. Death From Above Outrage! Is Now

(Last Gang)

11. The Rural Alberta Advantage The Wild

(Saddle Creek)

12. Sons of the East Sons of the East

(Metropolitan Groove)

13. Benjamin Clementine I Tell A Fly

(Capitol)

14. Grave Architecture Slide Your Finger Across the Stars From Left to Right

(Self-Released)

15. Holiday Ghosts Holiday Ghosts

(PNKSLM)

16. Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life – Dirty Hit

17. Zola Jesus – Okovi – Sacred Bones

18. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice – Matador

19. Hippo Campus – Warm Glow – Grand Jury

20. Weaves – Wide Open – Kanine

21. King Krule – The OoZ – True Panther

22. Romes- Romes – Eleven Seven

23. The Lovely Bad Things – Teenage Grown Ups – Burger

24. Amy O – Elastic – WInspear

25. L.A. Witch – L.A. Witch – Suicide Squeeze

26. Terra Lightfoot – New Mistakes – Sonic Unyon

27. Beck – Colors – Capitol

28. Hundred Waters – Communicating – Owsla

29. Julien Baker – Turn Out the Lights – Matador

30. Florist – If Blue Could Be Happiness – Double Double Whammy