Charts for 11/14
1. Bully Losing
(Sub Pop)
2. Worriers Survival Pop
(SideOneDummy)
3. Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
(Mexican Summer)
4. Alvvays Antisocialites
(Polyvinyl)
5. Slaughter Beach, Dog Birdie
(Lame-O)
6. The Wolves of Chernobyl Eschatologies
(Self-Released)
7. Deer Tick Deer Tick Vol. 1 + 2
(Partisan)
8. Lenore. Lenore.
(Self-Released)
9. METZ Strange Peace
(Sub Pop9)
10. Death From Above Outrage! Is Now
(Last Gang)
11. The Rural Alberta Advantage The Wild
(Saddle Creek)
12. Sons of the East Sons of the East
(Metropolitan Groove)
13. Benjamin Clementine I Tell A Fly
(Capitol)
14. Grave Architecture Slide Your Finger Across the Stars From Left to Right
(Self-Released)
15. Holiday Ghosts Holiday Ghosts
(PNKSLM)
16. Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life – Dirty Hit
17. Zola Jesus – Okovi – Sacred Bones
18. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice – Matador
19. Hippo Campus – Warm Glow – Grand Jury
20. Weaves – Wide Open – Kanine
21. King Krule – The OoZ – True Panther
22. Romes- Romes – Eleven Seven
23. The Lovely Bad Things – Teenage Grown Ups – Burger
24. Amy O – Elastic – WInspear
25. L.A. Witch – L.A. Witch – Suicide Squeeze
26. Terra Lightfoot – New Mistakes – Sonic Unyon
27. Beck – Colors – Capitol
28. Hundred Waters – Communicating – Owsla
29. Julien Baker – Turn Out the Lights – Matador
30. Florist – If Blue Could Be Happiness – Double Double Whammy