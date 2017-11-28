Charts for 11/28
1. Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
(Mexican Summer)
2. Bully Losing
(Sub Pop)
3. Alvvays Antisocialites
(Polyvinyl)
4. Deer Tick Deer Tick Vol. 1 + 2
(Partisan)
5. The Wolves of Chernobyl Eschatologies
(Self-Released )
6. Worriers Survival Pop
(SideOneDummy)
7. Wolf Alice Visions Of A Life
(Dirty Hit)
8. Terra Lightfoot New Mistakes
(Sonic Unyon)
9. METZ Strange Peace
(Sub Pop)
10. Grave Architecture Slide Your Finger Across the Stars From Left to Right
(Self-Released)
11. Benjamin Clementine I Tell A Fly
(Capitol)
12. Sons of the East Sons of the East
(Metropolitan Groove)
13. Death From Above Outrage! Is Now
(Last Gang)
14. Holiday Ghosts Holiday Ghosts
(PNKSLM)
15. King Krule The Ooz
(True Panther)
16. Slaughter Beach, Dog – Birdie – Lame-O
17. Zola Jesus – Okovi – Sacred Bones
18. Orb – Naturality – Castle Face
19. Ani Difranco – BInary – Righteous Babe
20. Hundred Waters – Communicating – Owsla
21. Julien Baker – Turn Out the Lights – Matador
22. Rostam – Half-Light – Nonesuch
23. OCS – Memory of a Cut Off Head – Castle Face
24. The Pack A.D. – Dollhouse – Cadence
25. Amy O – Elastic – WInspear
26. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice – Matador
27. Cornelius – Mellow Waves – Rostrum
28. King Gizzard – Polygondwanaland – Self-Released
29. Fever Ray – Plunge – Mute
30. L.A. Witch – L.A. Witch – Suicide Squeeze