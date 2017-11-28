Charts for 11/28

1. Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

(Mexican Summer)

2. Bully Losing

(Sub Pop)

3. Alvvays Antisocialites

(Polyvinyl)

4. Deer Tick Deer Tick Vol. 1 + 2

(Partisan)

5. The Wolves of Chernobyl Eschatologies

(Self-Released )

6. Worriers Survival Pop

(SideOneDummy)

7. Wolf Alice Visions Of A Life

(Dirty Hit)

8. Terra Lightfoot New Mistakes

(Sonic Unyon)

9. METZ Strange Peace

(Sub Pop)

10. Grave Architecture Slide Your Finger Across the Stars From Left to Right

(Self-Released)

11. Benjamin Clementine I Tell A Fly

(Capitol)

12. Sons of the East Sons of the East

(Metropolitan Groove)

13. Death From Above Outrage! Is Now

(Last Gang)

14. Holiday Ghosts Holiday Ghosts

(PNKSLM)

15. King Krule The Ooz

(True Panther)

16. Slaughter Beach, Dog – Birdie – Lame-O

17. Zola Jesus – Okovi – Sacred Bones

18. Orb – Naturality – Castle Face

19. Ani Difranco – BInary – Righteous Babe

20. Hundred Waters – Communicating – Owsla

21. Julien Baker – Turn Out the Lights – Matador

22. Rostam – Half-Light – Nonesuch

23. OCS – Memory of a Cut Off Head – Castle Face

24. The Pack A.D. – Dollhouse – Cadence

25. Amy O – Elastic – WInspear

26. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice – Matador

27. Cornelius – Mellow Waves – Rostrum

28. King Gizzard – Polygondwanaland – Self-Released

29. Fever Ray – Plunge – Mute

30. L.A. Witch – L.A. Witch – Suicide Squeeze