charts for 1/16
1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland
(ATO )
2. OCS Memory Of A Cut Off Head
(Castle Face)
3. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift
(Asthmatic Kitty)
4. Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
(Mexican Summer)
5. Bully Losing
(Sub Pop)
6. Beverly Tender What Have You Done To My Water
(Disposable America)
7. METZ Strange Peace
(Sub Pop)
8. Jeff Rosenstock POST-
(Polyvinyl)
9. Death From Above Outrage! Is Now
(Last Gang)
10. King Krule The Ooz
(True Panther)
11. Beck Colors
(Capitol)
12. Alvvays Antisocialites
(Polyvinyl)
13. Fever Ray Plunge
(Mute)
14. Death of Lovers The Acrobat
(Dais)
15. Benjamin Clementine I Tell a Fly
(Capitol)
16. ORB – Naturality – Castle Face
17. Joe Kye – Migrants – Self-Released
18. Hippo Campus – Warm Glow – Grand Jury
19. Weaves – Wide Open – Kanine
20. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up – Nonesuch
21. Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life – Dirty Hit
22. BROCKHAMPTON – Saturation III – Question Everything
23. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice – Matador
24. Holiday Ghosts – Holiday Ghosts – PNKSLM
25. St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION – Loma Vista
26. Mura Masa – Mura Masa – Geffen
27. The Pack A.D. – Dollhouse – Cadence
28. Hundred Waters – Communicating – Owsla
29. Ani Difranco – Binary – Righteous Babe
30. Deerhoof – Mountain Moves – Joyful Noise