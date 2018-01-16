charts for 1/16

1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland

(ATO )

2. OCS Memory Of A Cut Off Head

(Castle Face)

3. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift

(Asthmatic Kitty)

4. Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

(Mexican Summer)

5. Bully Losing

(Sub Pop)

6. Beverly Tender What Have You Done To My Water

(Disposable America)

7. METZ Strange Peace

(Sub Pop)

8. Jeff Rosenstock POST-

(Polyvinyl)

9. Death From Above Outrage! Is Now

(Last Gang)

10. King Krule The Ooz

(True Panther)

11. Beck Colors

(Capitol)

12. Alvvays Antisocialites

(Polyvinyl)

13. Fever Ray Plunge

(Mute)

14. Death of Lovers The Acrobat

(Dais)

15. Benjamin Clementine I Tell a Fly

(Capitol)

16. ORB – Naturality – Castle Face

17. Joe Kye – Migrants – Self-Released

18. Hippo Campus – Warm Glow – Grand Jury

19. Weaves – Wide Open – Kanine

20. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up – Nonesuch

21. Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life – Dirty Hit

22. BROCKHAMPTON – Saturation III – Question Everything

23. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice – Matador

24. Holiday Ghosts – Holiday Ghosts – PNKSLM

25. St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION – Loma Vista

26. Mura Masa – Mura Masa – Geffen

27. The Pack A.D. – Dollhouse – Cadence

28. Hundred Waters – Communicating – Owsla

29. Ani Difranco – Binary – Righteous Babe

30. Deerhoof – Mountain Moves – Joyful Noise