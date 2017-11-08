Charts for 11/7

1. Alvvays Antisocialites

(Polyvinyl)

2. Bully Losing

(Sub Pop)

3. Death From Above Outrage! Is Now

(Last Gang)

4. Deer Tick Deer Tick Vol. 1 + 2

(Partisan)

5. The Lovely Bad Things Teenage Grown Ups

(Burger)

6. Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

(Mexican Summer)

7. Algiers The Underside of Power

(Matador)

8. Sons of the East Sons of the East

(Metropolitan Groove)

9. Slaughter Beach, Dog Birdie

(Lame-O)

10. Wolf Alice Visions Of A Life

(Dirty Hit)

11. Benjamin Clementine I Tell A Fly

(Capitol)

12. L.A. Witch L.A. Witch

(Suicide Squeeze)

13. Doralice Doralice II

(Broke Leg)

14. Lenore. Lenore.

(Self-Released)

15. METZ Strange Peace

(Sub Pop)

16. Rostam – Half-Light – Nonesuch

17. Terra Lightfoot – New Mistakes – Sonic Unyon

18. ORB – Naturality – Castle Face

19. St. Vincent – Masseduction – Loma Vista

20. Worriers- Survival Pop – SideOneDummy

21. Beck – Colors – Capitol

22. Grave Architecture – Slide Your Finger Across the Stars From Left to Right – Self-Released

23. Ratboys – GN – Topshelf

24. The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Wild – Saddle Creek

25. Ani Difranco – Binary – Righteous Babe

26. Angelo de Augustine – Swim Inside the Moon – Asthmatic Kitty

27. Weaves – Wide Open – Kanine

28. Wild Cub – Closer – Mom+Pop

29. Zola Jesus – Okovi – Sacred Bones

30. Faith Healer – Try 😉 – Mint