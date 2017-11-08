Charts for 11/7
1. Alvvays Antisocialites
(Polyvinyl)
2. Bully Losing
(Sub Pop)
3. Death From Above Outrage! Is Now
(Last Gang)
4. Deer Tick Deer Tick Vol. 1 + 2
(Partisan)
5. The Lovely Bad Things Teenage Grown Ups
(Burger)
6. Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
(Mexican Summer)
7. Algiers The Underside of Power
(Matador)
8. Sons of the East Sons of the East
(Metropolitan Groove)
9. Slaughter Beach, Dog Birdie
(Lame-O)
10. Wolf Alice Visions Of A Life
(Dirty Hit)
11. Benjamin Clementine I Tell A Fly
(Capitol)
12. L.A. Witch L.A. Witch
(Suicide Squeeze)
13. Doralice Doralice II
(Broke Leg)
14. Lenore. Lenore.
(Self-Released)
15. METZ Strange Peace
(Sub Pop)
16. Rostam – Half-Light – Nonesuch
17. Terra Lightfoot – New Mistakes – Sonic Unyon
18. ORB – Naturality – Castle Face
19. St. Vincent – Masseduction – Loma Vista
20. Worriers- Survival Pop – SideOneDummy
21. Beck – Colors – Capitol
22. Grave Architecture – Slide Your Finger Across the Stars From Left to Right – Self-Released
23. Ratboys – GN – Topshelf
24. The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Wild – Saddle Creek
25. Ani Difranco – Binary – Righteous Babe
26. Angelo de Augustine – Swim Inside the Moon – Asthmatic Kitty
27. Weaves – Wide Open – Kanine
28. Wild Cub – Closer – Mom+Pop
29. Zola Jesus – Okovi – Sacred Bones
30. Faith Healer – Try 😉 – Mint