charts for 1/23

1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland

(ATO)

2. Jeff Rosenstock POST-

(Polyvinyl)

3. Alvvays Antisocialites

(Polyvinyl)

4. Bully Losing

(Sub Pop)

5. OCS Memory Of A Cut Off Head

(Castle Face)

6. Prettiest Eyes Pools

(Castle Face)

7. Beverly Tender What Have You Done To My Water

(Disposable America)

8. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift

(Asthmatic Kitty)

9. Mura Masa Mura Masa

(Geffen)

10. King Krule The Ooz

(True Panther)

11. Joe Kye Migrants

(Self-Released)

12. Death of Lovers The Acrobat

(Dais)

13. Spice Boys Glade

(PNKSLM)

14. METZ Strange Peace

(Sub Pop)

15. Benjamin Clementine I Tell a Fly

(Capitol)

16. Together Pangea – Bulls and Roosters – Nettwerk

17. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice – Matador

18. Holiday Ghosts – Holiday Ghosts – PNKSLM

19. Beck – Colors – Capitol

20. Rostam – Half-Light – Nonesuch

21. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson – Mexican Summer

22. Julien Baker – Turn Out the Lights – Matador

23. Acid Dad – Die Hard/Bodies – Greenway

24. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up – Nonesuch

25. The Forty Nineteens – Good Fortune – Kool Kat Musik

26. ORB – Naturality – Castle Face

27. Frame – State Of Mind – Concierge

28. Soccer Mommy – Your Dog – Fat Possum

29. Death From Above – Outrage! Is Now – Last Gang

30. More Eaze – bodieszNc0de – Self Sabotage