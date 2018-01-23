charts for 1/23
1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland
(ATO)
2. Jeff Rosenstock POST-
(Polyvinyl)
3. Alvvays Antisocialites
(Polyvinyl)
4. Bully Losing
(Sub Pop)
5. OCS Memory Of A Cut Off Head
(Castle Face)
6. Prettiest Eyes Pools
(Castle Face)
7. Beverly Tender What Have You Done To My Water
(Disposable America)
8. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift
(Asthmatic Kitty)
9. Mura Masa Mura Masa
(Geffen)
10. King Krule The Ooz
(True Panther)
11. Joe Kye Migrants
(Self-Released)
12. Death of Lovers The Acrobat
(Dais)
13. Spice Boys Glade
(PNKSLM)
14. METZ Strange Peace
(Sub Pop)
15. Benjamin Clementine I Tell a Fly
(Capitol)
16. Together Pangea – Bulls and Roosters – Nettwerk
17. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice – Matador
18. Holiday Ghosts – Holiday Ghosts – PNKSLM
19. Beck – Colors – Capitol
20. Rostam – Half-Light – Nonesuch
21. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson – Mexican Summer
22. Julien Baker – Turn Out the Lights – Matador
23. Acid Dad – Die Hard/Bodies – Greenway
24. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up – Nonesuch
25. The Forty Nineteens – Good Fortune – Kool Kat Musik
26. ORB – Naturality – Castle Face
27. Frame – State Of Mind – Concierge
28. Soccer Mommy – Your Dog – Fat Possum
29. Death From Above – Outrage! Is Now – Last Gang
30. More Eaze – bodieszNc0de – Self Sabotage