charts for 1/30

1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland

(ATO)

2. Prettiest Eyes Pools

(Castle Face)

3. Jeff Rosenstock POST-

(Polyvinyl)

4. Bully Losing

(Sub Pop)

5. Together Pangea Bulls and Roosters

(Nettwerk)

6. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift

(Asthmatic Kitty)

7. King Krule The Ooz

(True Panther)

8. Joe Kye Migrants

(Self-Released)

9. Beverly Tender What Have You Done To My Water

(Disposable America)

10. METZ Strange Peace

(Sub Pop)

11. Spice Boys Glade

(PNKSLM)

12. The Spook School Could It Be Different?

(Slumberland)

13. OCS Memory Of A Cut Off Head

(Castle Face)

14. Weaves Wide Open

(Kanine)

15. Mura Masa Mura Masa

(Geffen)

16. Acid Dad – Die Hard/Bodies – Greenway

17. Death of Lovers – The Acrobat – Dais

18. Alvvays – Antisocialites – Polyvinyl

19. Frame – State Of Mind – Concierge

20. Soccer Mommy – Your Dog – Fat Possum

21. St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION – Loma Vista

22. The Zephyr Bones – Secret Place – La Castanya

23. Rostam – Half-Light – Nonesuch

24. More Eaze – bodieszNc0de – Self Sabotage

25. ORB – Naturality – Castle Face

26. BROCKHAMPTON – Saturation III – Question Everything

27. Bedbug – I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons – Joy Void

28. BOYO – Me, Again – Danger Collective

29. Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin – Drag City

30. Julien Baker – Turn Out the Lights – Matador