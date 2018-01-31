charts for 1/30
1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland
(ATO)
2. Prettiest Eyes Pools
(Castle Face)
3. Jeff Rosenstock POST-
(Polyvinyl)
4. Bully Losing
(Sub Pop)
5. Together Pangea Bulls and Roosters
(Nettwerk)
6. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift
(Asthmatic Kitty)
7. King Krule The Ooz
(True Panther)
8. Joe Kye Migrants
(Self-Released)
9. Beverly Tender What Have You Done To My Water
(Disposable America)
10. METZ Strange Peace
(Sub Pop)
11. Spice Boys Glade
(PNKSLM)
12. The Spook School Could It Be Different?
(Slumberland)
13. OCS Memory Of A Cut Off Head
(Castle Face)
14. Weaves Wide Open
(Kanine)
15. Mura Masa Mura Masa
(Geffen)
16. Acid Dad – Die Hard/Bodies – Greenway
17. Death of Lovers – The Acrobat – Dais
18. Alvvays – Antisocialites – Polyvinyl
19. Frame – State Of Mind – Concierge
20. Soccer Mommy – Your Dog – Fat Possum
21. St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION – Loma Vista
22. The Zephyr Bones – Secret Place – La Castanya
23. Rostam – Half-Light – Nonesuch
24. More Eaze – bodieszNc0de – Self Sabotage
25. ORB – Naturality – Castle Face
26. BROCKHAMPTON – Saturation III – Question Everything
27. Bedbug – I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons – Joy Void
28. BOYO – Me, Again – Danger Collective
29. Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin – Drag City
30. Julien Baker – Turn Out the Lights – Matador