charts for 2/13
1. The Spook School Could It Be Different?
(Slumberland)
2. Jeff Rosenstock POST-
(Polyvinyl)
3. Spice Boys Glade
(PNKSLM)
4. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland
(ATO)
5. Ty Segall Freedom’s Goblin
(Drag City)
6. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift
(Asthmatic Kitty)
7. Anna Burch Quit the Curse
(Ployvinyl)
8. King Krule The Ooz
(True Panther)
9. Bully Losing
(Sub Pop)
10. BOYO Me, Again
(Danger Collective)
11. Mura Masa Mura Masa
(Geffen)
12. Death of Lovers The Acrobat
(Dais)
13. Joe Kye Migrants
(Self-Released)
14. Beverly Tender What Have You Done To My Water
(Disposable America)
15. Prettiest Eyes Pools
(Castle Face)
16. Erik Phillips – One – Joy Void
17. Hovvdy – Cranberry – Double Double Whammy
18. Acid Dad – Die Hard/Bodies – Greenway
19. Soccer Mommy – Your Dog – Fat Possum
20. Caroline Rose – LONER – New West
21. Palm – Rock Island – Carpark
22. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson – Kemado
23. Bedbug – I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons – Joy Void
24. The Zephyr Bones – Secret Place – La Castanya
25. The Holy Dark – Pretty Little Bird – Dodgeball
26. Frame – State Of Mind – Concierge
27. Rostam – Half-Light – Nonesuch
28. St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION – Loma Vista
29. OCS – Memory Of A Cut Off Head – Castle Face
30. Bindley Hardware Co. – Ever Satisfactory – Self-Released