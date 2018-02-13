charts for 2/13

1. The Spook School Could It Be Different?

(Slumberland)

2. Jeff Rosenstock POST-

(Polyvinyl)

3. Spice Boys Glade

(PNKSLM)

4. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland

(ATO)

5. Ty Segall Freedom’s Goblin

(Drag City)

6. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift

(Asthmatic Kitty)

7. Anna Burch Quit the Curse

(Ployvinyl)

8. King Krule The Ooz

(True Panther)

9. Bully Losing

(Sub Pop)

10. BOYO Me, Again

(Danger Collective)

11. Mura Masa Mura Masa

(Geffen)

12. Death of Lovers The Acrobat

(Dais)

13. Joe Kye Migrants

(Self-Released)

14. Beverly Tender What Have You Done To My Water

(Disposable America)

15. Prettiest Eyes Pools

(Castle Face)

16. Erik Phillips – One – Joy Void

17. Hovvdy – Cranberry – Double Double Whammy

18. Acid Dad – Die Hard/Bodies – Greenway

19. Soccer Mommy – Your Dog – Fat Possum

20. Caroline Rose – LONER – New West

21. Palm – Rock Island – Carpark

22. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson – Kemado

23. Bedbug – I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons – Joy Void

24. The Zephyr Bones – Secret Place – La Castanya

25. The Holy Dark – Pretty Little Bird – Dodgeball

26. Frame – State Of Mind – Concierge

27. Rostam – Half-Light – Nonesuch

28. St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION – Loma Vista

29. OCS – Memory Of A Cut Off Head – Castle Face

30. Bindley Hardware Co. – Ever Satisfactory – Self-Released