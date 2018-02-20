charts for 2/20

1. Palm Rock Island

(Carpark)

2. Ty Segall Freedom’s Goblin

(Drag City)

3. Jeff Rosenstock Post-

(Polyvinyl)

4. Kyle Craft Full Circle Nightmare

(Sub Pop)

5. The Spook School Could It Be Different?

(Slumberland)

6. Erik Phillips One

(Joy Void)

7. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland

(ATO)

8. Caroline Rose LONER

(New West)

9. Spice Boys Glade

(PNKSLM)

10. Prettiest Eyes Pools

(Castle Face)

11. Bahamas Earthtones

(Brushfire)

12. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift

(Asthmatic Kitty)

13. Beverly Tender What Have You Done To My Water

(Disposable America)

14. Anna Burch Quit the Curse

(Polyvinyl)

15. Bindley Hardware Co. Ever Satisfactory

(Self-Released)

16. Hot Snakes – The Incomplete Hot Snakes – Sub Pop

17. Porches – The House – Domino

18. Brightside – Two Songs – Self-Released

19. Bully – Losing – Sub Pop

20. The Holy Dark – Pretty Little Bird – Dodgeball

21. Mura Masa – Mura Masa – Geffen

22. METZ – Strange Peace – Sub Pop

23. BOYO – Me, Again – Danger Collective

24. Death of Lovers – The Acrobat – Dais

25. Zaki – Zaki – Self-Released

26. MGMT – Little Dark Age – Columbia

27. Hookworms – Microshift – Domino

28. Surf Rock is Dead – We Have No Friends? – Native Sound

29. American Pleasure Club – A Whole F**king Lifetime of This – Run For Cover

30. Bedbug – I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons – Joy Void