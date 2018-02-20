charts for 2/20
1. Palm Rock Island
(Carpark)
2. Ty Segall Freedom’s Goblin
(Drag City)
3. Jeff Rosenstock Post-
(Polyvinyl)
4. Kyle Craft Full Circle Nightmare
(Sub Pop)
5. The Spook School Could It Be Different?
(Slumberland)
6. Erik Phillips One
(Joy Void)
7. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland
(ATO)
8. Caroline Rose LONER
(New West)
9. Spice Boys Glade
(PNKSLM)
10. Prettiest Eyes Pools
(Castle Face)
11. Bahamas Earthtones
(Brushfire)
12. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift
(Asthmatic Kitty)
13. Beverly Tender What Have You Done To My Water
(Disposable America)
14. Anna Burch Quit the Curse
(Polyvinyl)
15. Bindley Hardware Co. Ever Satisfactory
(Self-Released)
16. Hot Snakes – The Incomplete Hot Snakes – Sub Pop
17. Porches – The House – Domino
18. Brightside – Two Songs – Self-Released
19. Bully – Losing – Sub Pop
20. The Holy Dark – Pretty Little Bird – Dodgeball
21. Mura Masa – Mura Masa – Geffen
22. METZ – Strange Peace – Sub Pop
23. BOYO – Me, Again – Danger Collective
24. Death of Lovers – The Acrobat – Dais
25. Zaki – Zaki – Self-Released
26. MGMT – Little Dark Age – Columbia
27. Hookworms – Microshift – Domino
28. Surf Rock is Dead – We Have No Friends? – Native Sound
29. American Pleasure Club – A Whole F**king Lifetime of This – Run For Cover
30. Bedbug – I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons – Joy Void