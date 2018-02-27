charts for 2/27
1. Palm Rock Island
(Carpark)
2. Jeff Rosenstock Post-
(Polyvinyl)
3. Caroline Rose LONER
(New West)
4. The Spook School Could It Be Different?
(Slumberland)
5. Anna Burch Quit the Curse
(Polyvinyl)
6. Ty Segall Freedom’s Goblin
(Drag City)
7. Kyle Craft Full Circle Nightmare
(Sub Pop)
8. Spice Boys Glade
(PNKSLM)
9. Bahamas Earthtones
(Brushfire)
10. Erik Phillips One
(Joy Void)
11. Zaki Zaki
(Self-Released)
12. Porches The House
(Domino)
13. Prettiest Eyes Pools
(Castle Face)
14. Ought Room Inside The World
(Merge)
15. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift
(Asthmatic Kitty)
16. MGMT – Little Dark Age – Columbia
17. Tune-yards – I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life – 4AD
18. Hookworms – Microshift – Domino
19. Johnny Jewel – Digital Rain – Italians Do It Better
20. Soccer Mommy – Clean – Fat Possum
21. American Pleasure Club – A Whole F**cking Lifetime of This – Run For Cover
22. BOYO – Me, Again – Danger Collective
23. Bindley Hardware Co. – Ever Satisfactory – Self-Released
24. Brightside – Two Songs – Self-Released
25. Belle and Sebastian – How To Solve Our Human Problems – Matador
26. The Holy Dark – Pretty Little Bird – Dodgeball
27. Mura Masa – Mura Masa – Geffen
28. Insecure Men – Insecure Men – Fat Possum
29. Ratboys – GL – Topshelf
30. OCS – Memory Of A Cut Off Head – Castle Face