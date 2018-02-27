charts for 2/27

1. Palm Rock Island

(Carpark)

2. Jeff Rosenstock Post-

(Polyvinyl)

3. Caroline Rose LONER

(New West)

4. The Spook School Could It Be Different?

(Slumberland)

5. Anna Burch Quit the Curse

(Polyvinyl)

6. Ty Segall Freedom’s Goblin

(Drag City)

7. Kyle Craft Full Circle Nightmare

(Sub Pop)

8. Spice Boys Glade

(PNKSLM)

9. Bahamas Earthtones

(Brushfire)

10. Erik Phillips One

(Joy Void)

11. Zaki Zaki

(Self-Released)

12. Porches The House

(Domino)

13. Prettiest Eyes Pools

(Castle Face)

14. Ought Room Inside The World

(Merge)

15. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift

(Asthmatic Kitty)

16. MGMT – Little Dark Age – Columbia

17. Tune-yards – I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life – 4AD

18. Hookworms – Microshift – Domino

19. Johnny Jewel – Digital Rain – Italians Do It Better

20. Soccer Mommy – Clean – Fat Possum

21. American Pleasure Club – A Whole F**cking Lifetime of This – Run For Cover

22. BOYO – Me, Again – Danger Collective

23. Bindley Hardware Co. – Ever Satisfactory – Self-Released

24. Brightside – Two Songs – Self-Released

25. Belle and Sebastian – How To Solve Our Human Problems – Matador

26. The Holy Dark – Pretty Little Bird – Dodgeball

27. Mura Masa – Mura Masa – Geffen

28. Insecure Men – Insecure Men – Fat Possum

29. Ratboys – GL – Topshelf

30. OCS – Memory Of A Cut Off Head – Castle Face