charts for 2/6

1. Jeff Rosenstock POST-

(Polyvinyl)

2. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland

(ATO)

3. Bully Losing

(Sub Pop)

4. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift

(Asthmatic Kitty)

5. King Krule The Ooz

(True Panther)

6. Spice Boys Glade

(PNKSLM)

7. BOYO Me, Again

(Danger Collective)

8. Death of Lovers The Acrobat

(Dais)

9. Prettiest Eyes Pools

(Castle Face)

10. Joe Kye Migrants

(Self-Released)

11. Acid Dad Die Hard/Bodies

(Greenway)

12. The Spook School Could It Be Different?

(Slumberland)

13. Ty Segall Freedom’s Goblin

(Drag City)

14. Beverly Tender What Have You Done To My Water

(Disposable America)

15. Hovvdy Cranberry

(Double Double Whammy)

16. The Zephyr Bones – Secret Place – La Castanya

17. The Holy Dark – Pretty Little Bird – Dodgeball

18. Frame – State Of Mind – Concierge

19. Mura Masa – Mura Masa – Geffen

20. Jim James – Tribute To 2 – ATO

21. St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION – Loma Vista

22. Anna Burch – Quite the Curse – Polyvinyl

23. OCS – Memory Of A Cut Off Head – Castle Face

24. Bedbug – I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons – Joy Void

25. Peachtea – N. America – Edith House

26. Soccer Mommy – Your Dog – Fat Possum

27. Erik Phillips – One – Joy Void

28. Typhoon – Offerings – Roll Call

29. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice – Matador

30. Julien Baker – Turn Out the Lights – Matador