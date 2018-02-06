charts for 2/6
1. Jeff Rosenstock POST-
(Polyvinyl)
2. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland
(ATO)
3. Bully Losing
(Sub Pop)
4. Sufjan Stevens The Greatest Gift
(Asthmatic Kitty)
5. King Krule The Ooz
(True Panther)
6. Spice Boys Glade
(PNKSLM)
7. BOYO Me, Again
(Danger Collective)
8. Death of Lovers The Acrobat
(Dais)
9. Prettiest Eyes Pools
(Castle Face)
10. Joe Kye Migrants
(Self-Released)
11. Acid Dad Die Hard/Bodies
(Greenway)
12. The Spook School Could It Be Different?
(Slumberland)
13. Ty Segall Freedom’s Goblin
(Drag City)
14. Beverly Tender What Have You Done To My Water
(Disposable America)
15. Hovvdy Cranberry
(Double Double Whammy)
16. The Zephyr Bones – Secret Place – La Castanya
17. The Holy Dark – Pretty Little Bird – Dodgeball
18. Frame – State Of Mind – Concierge
19. Mura Masa – Mura Masa – Geffen
20. Jim James – Tribute To 2 – ATO
21. St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION – Loma Vista
22. Anna Burch – Quite the Curse – Polyvinyl
23. OCS – Memory Of A Cut Off Head – Castle Face
24. Bedbug – I’ll Count to Heaven in Years Without Seasons – Joy Void
25. Peachtea – N. America – Edith House
26. Soccer Mommy – Your Dog – Fat Possum
27. Erik Phillips – One – Joy Void
28. Typhoon – Offerings – Roll Call
29. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice – Matador
30. Julien Baker – Turn Out the Lights – Matador