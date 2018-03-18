charts for 3/12
1. Caroline Rose LONER
(New West)
2. Ty Segall Freedom’s Goblin
(Drag City)
3. Palm Rock Island
(Carpark)
4. The Spook School Could It Be Different?
(Slumberland)
5. Jeff Rosenstock Post-
(Polyvinyl)
6. MGMT Little Dark Age
(Columbia)
7. Kyle Craft Full Circle Nightmare
(Sub Pop)
8. Anna Burch Quit the Curse
(Polyvinyl)
9. Ought Room Inside The World
(Merge)
10. Erik Phillips One
(Joy Void)
11. Bahamas Earthtones
(Brushfire)
12. Porches The House
(Domino)
13. Spice Boys Glade
(PNKSLM)
14. Prettiest Eyes Pools
(Castle Face)
15. Sidney Gish No Dogs Allowed
(Self-Released)
16. Anna McClellan – Yes and No – Father/Daughter
17. Soccer Mommy – Clean – Fat Possum
18. Darlingside – Extralife – Thirty Tigers
19. Hookworms – Microshift – Domino
20. Acid Dad – Acid Dad – Greenway
21. Johnny Jewel – Digital Rain – Italians Do It Better
22. Sufjan Stevens – The Greatest Gift – Asthmatic Kitty
23. Zaki – Zaki – Self-Released
24. Marriage + Cancer – Marriage + Cancer – Self Sabotage
25. Son Lux – Brighter Wounds – City Slang
26. I’m With Her – See You Around – Rounder
27. Hot Snakes – The Incomplete Hot Snakes – Sub Pop
28. Bindley Hardware Co. – Ever Satisfactory – Self-Released
29. Nadine – oh my – Father/Daughter
30. Ratboys – GL – Topshelf