charts for 3/12

1. Caroline Rose LONER

(New West)

2. Ty Segall Freedom’s Goblin

(Drag City)

3. Palm Rock Island

(Carpark)

4. The Spook School Could It Be Different?

(Slumberland)

5. Jeff Rosenstock Post-

(Polyvinyl)

6. MGMT Little Dark Age

(Columbia)

7. Kyle Craft Full Circle Nightmare

(Sub Pop)

8. Anna Burch Quit the Curse

(Polyvinyl)

9. Ought Room Inside The World

(Merge)

10. Erik Phillips One

(Joy Void)

11. Bahamas Earthtones

(Brushfire)

12. Porches The House

(Domino)

13. Spice Boys Glade

(PNKSLM)

14. Prettiest Eyes Pools

(Castle Face)

15. Sidney Gish No Dogs Allowed

(Self-Released)

16. Anna McClellan – Yes and No – Father/Daughter

17. Soccer Mommy – Clean – Fat Possum

18. Darlingside – Extralife – Thirty Tigers

19. Hookworms – Microshift – Domino

20. Acid Dad – Acid Dad – Greenway

21. Johnny Jewel – Digital Rain – Italians Do It Better

22. Sufjan Stevens – The Greatest Gift – Asthmatic Kitty

23. Zaki – Zaki – Self-Released

24. Marriage + Cancer – Marriage + Cancer – Self Sabotage

25. Son Lux – Brighter Wounds – City Slang

26. I’m With Her – See You Around – Rounder

27. Hot Snakes – The Incomplete Hot Snakes – Sub Pop

28. Bindley Hardware Co. – Ever Satisfactory – Self-Released

29. Nadine – oh my – Father/Daughter

30. Ratboys – GL – Topshelf