Charts for 7/20
1. The Drums Abysmal Thoughts
2. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Murder of the Universe
3. The Garden The Life and Times of a Paperclip
4. Fleet Foxes Crack-Up
5. Beach Fossils Somersault
6. Daddy Issues Deep Dream
7. The Mountain Goats Goths
8. Fujiya & Miyagi Fujiya & Miyagi
9. The New Pornographers Whiteout Conditions
10. Arca Arca
11. Big Thief Capacity Saddle
12. Wavves You’re Welcome
13. Sylvan Esso What Now
14. The Velveteins Slow Waves
15. Horse Jumper of Love Horse Jumper of Love
16. Little Dragon Season High
17. Mac DeMarco This Old Dog
18. Marika Hackman I’m Not Your Man
19. (Sandy) Alex G Rocket
20. B Boys Dada
21. Black Angels Death Song
22. The Buttertones Gravedigging
23. Froth Outside (briefly)
24. Future Islands The Far Field
25. Spencer Radcliffe & Everyone Else Enjoy the Great Outdoors
26. Chastity Belt I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone
27. Father John Misty Pure Comedy
28. Jack Stauber Pop Food
29. Beach House B-Sides & Rarities
30. Adult Mom Soft Spots