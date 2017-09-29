Charts for 9-29
1. Oh Sees Orc
(Castle Face )
2. Alvvays Antisocialites
(Polyvinyl )
3. B Boys Dada
(Captured Tracks )
4. Waxahatchee Out in the Storm
(Merge )
5. Ratboys GN
(Topshelf )
6. The Drums Abysmal Thoughts
(ANTI- )
7. The Lovely Bad Things Teenage Grown Ups
(Burger )
8. Algiers The Underside of Power
(Matador )
9. Rozwell Kid Precious Art
(SideOneDummy )
10. Mogwai Every Country’s Sun
(Temporary Residence )
11. Beach Fossils Somersault
(Bayonet )
12. Walter Etc. Gloom Cruise
(Lame-O )
13. Queens of the Stone Age Villains
(Matador )
14. Amy O Elastic
(Winspear )
15. Crumb Locket
(Citrus City )
16. Chain and the Gang – Best of Crime Rock – In The Red
17. Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet – Dead Oceans
18. Froth – Outside (briefly) – Wichita
19. Chastity Belt – I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone – Hardly Art
20. Coast Modern – Coast Modern – +1
21. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up – Nonesuch
22. Richard Dawson – Peasant – Weird World
23. Charly Bliss – Guppy – Barsuk
24. Florist – If Blue Could Be Happiness – Double Double Whammy
25. Great Grandpa – Plastic Cough – Double Double Whammy
26. The Mountain Goats – Goths – Merge
27. Lomelda – Thx – Double Double Whammy
28. Kevin Morby – City Music – Dead Oceans
29. L.A. Witch – L.A. Witch – Suicide Squeeze
30. Soccer Mommy – Collection – Fat Possum