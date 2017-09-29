Charts for 9-29

1. Oh Sees Orc

(Castle Face )

2. Alvvays Antisocialites

(Polyvinyl )

3. B Boys Dada

(Captured Tracks )

4. Waxahatchee Out in the Storm

(Merge )

5. Ratboys GN

(Topshelf )

6. The Drums Abysmal Thoughts

(ANTI- )

7. The Lovely Bad Things Teenage Grown Ups

(Burger )

8. Algiers The Underside of Power

(Matador )

9. Rozwell Kid Precious Art

(SideOneDummy )

10. Mogwai Every Country’s Sun

(Temporary Residence )

11. Beach Fossils Somersault

(Bayonet )

12. Walter Etc. Gloom Cruise

(Lame-O )

13. Queens of the Stone Age Villains

(Matador )

14. Amy O Elastic

(Winspear )

15. Crumb Locket

(Citrus City )

16. Chain and the Gang – Best of Crime Rock – In The Red

17. Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet – Dead Oceans

18. Froth – Outside (briefly) – Wichita

19. Chastity Belt – I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone – Hardly Art

20. Coast Modern – Coast Modern – +1

21. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up – Nonesuch

22. Richard Dawson – Peasant – Weird World

23. Charly Bliss – Guppy – Barsuk

24. Florist – If Blue Could Be Happiness – Double Double Whammy

25. Great Grandpa – Plastic Cough – Double Double Whammy

26. The Mountain Goats – Goths – Merge

27. Lomelda – Thx – Double Double Whammy

28. Kevin Morby – City Music – Dead Oceans

29. L.A. Witch – L.A. Witch – Suicide Squeeze

30. Soccer Mommy – Collection – Fat Possum