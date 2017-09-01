Charts for 9/1
1. The Drums Abysmal Thoughts
(ANTI-)
2. Waxahatchee Out in the Storm
(Merge)
3. The Mountain Goats Goths
(Merge)
4. Fleet Foxes Crack-Up
(Nonesuch Records )
5. Daddy Issues Deep Dream
(Infinity Cat)
6. Big Thief Capacity
(Saddle Creek )
7. The Black Angels Death Song
(Partisan )
8. Fujiya & Miyagi Fujiya & Miyagi
(Self-Released )
9. Future Islands The Far Field
(4AD )
10. Sylvan Esso What Now
(Loma Vista )
11. The Velveteins Slow Wave
(Fierce Panda )
12. Great Grandpa Plastic Cough
(Double Double Whammy )
13. Hollow Everdaze Cartoons
(Self-Released )
14. Ratboys GN
(Topshelf)
15. (Sandy) Alex G Rocket
(Domino)
16. B Boys – Dada – Captured Tracks
17. Beach Fossils – Somersault – Bayonet
18. Conor Oberst – Salutations – Nonesuch
19. Jen Cloher – Jen Cloher – Milk!
20. Amy O – Elastic – Winspear
21. Froth – Outside(Briefly) – Witchita
22. Wavves – You’re Welcome – Ghost Ramp
23. Kevin Morby – City Music – Dead Oceans
24. Chastity Belt – I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone – Hardly Art
25. Little Dragon – Season High – Loma Vista
26. Skating Polly – New Trick – El Camino
27. The Buttertones – Gravedigging – Innovative Leisure
28. Mac Demarco – This Old Dog – Captured Tracks
29. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy – Sub Pop
30. Crumb – Locket – Citrus City