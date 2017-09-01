Charts for 9/1

1. The Drums Abysmal Thoughts

(ANTI-)

2. Waxahatchee Out in the Storm

(Merge)

3. The Mountain Goats Goths

(Merge)

4. Fleet Foxes Crack-Up

(Nonesuch Records )

5. Daddy Issues Deep Dream

(Infinity Cat)

6. Big Thief Capacity

(Saddle Creek )

7. The Black Angels Death Song

(Partisan )

8. Fujiya & Miyagi Fujiya & Miyagi

(Self-Released )

9. Future Islands The Far Field

(4AD )

10. Sylvan Esso What Now

(Loma Vista )

11. The Velveteins Slow Wave

(Fierce Panda )

12. Great Grandpa Plastic Cough

(Double Double Whammy )

13. Hollow Everdaze Cartoons

(Self-Released )

14. Ratboys GN

(Topshelf)

15. (Sandy) Alex G Rocket

(Domino)

16. B Boys – Dada – Captured Tracks

17. Beach Fossils – Somersault – Bayonet

18. Conor Oberst – Salutations – Nonesuch

19. Jen Cloher – Jen Cloher – Milk!

20. Amy O – Elastic – Winspear

21. Froth – Outside(Briefly) – Witchita

22. Wavves – You’re Welcome – Ghost Ramp

23. Kevin Morby – City Music – Dead Oceans

24. Chastity Belt – I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone – Hardly Art

25. Little Dragon – Season High – Loma Vista

26. Skating Polly – New Trick – El Camino

27. The Buttertones – Gravedigging – Innovative Leisure

28. Mac Demarco – This Old Dog – Captured Tracks

29. Father John Misty – Pure Comedy – Sub Pop

30. Crumb – Locket – Citrus City