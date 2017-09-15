Charts for 9/15
1. The Drums Abysmal Thoughts
(ANTI-)
2. Fleet Foxes Crack-Up
(Nonesuch Records)
3. Mac Demarco This Old Dog
(Captured Tracks)
4. Ratboys GN
(Topshelf)
5. Amy O Elastic
(Winspear)
6. Sylvan Esso What Now
(Loma Vista)
7. The Velveteins Slow Wave
(Fierce Panda)
8. Waxahatchee Out in the Storm
(Merge)
9. Beach Fossils Somersault
(Bayonet)
10. Fujiya & Miyagi Fujiya & Miyagi
(Self-Released)
11. The Mountain Goats Goths
(Merge )
12. Hollow Everdaze Cartoons
(Self-Released)
13. Kevin Morby City Music
(Dead Oceans)
14. Chastity Belt I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone
(Hardly Art)
15. Chain and the Gang Best of Crime Rock
(In The Red)
16. Soccer Mommy – Collection – Fat Possum
17. Richard Dawson – Peasant – Weird World
18. Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet – Dead Oceans
19. Oh Sees – Orc – Castle Face
20. Alvvays – Antisocialites – Polyvinyl
21. Dan Auerbach – Waiting on a Song – Easy Eye So
22. Future Islands – The Far Field – 4AD
23. Nana Grizol – Ursa Minor – Orange Twin
24. Wavves – You’re Welcome – Ghost Ramp
25. Daddy Issues – Deep Dream – Infinity Cat
26. Great Grandpa – Plastic Cough – Double Double Whammy
27. Jen Cloher – Jen Cloher – Milk!
28. The Lovely Bad Things – Teenage Grown Ups – Burger
29. B Boys – Dada – Captured Tracks
30. Beach House – B-Sides & Rarities – Sub Pop