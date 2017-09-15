Charts for 9/15

1. The Drums Abysmal Thoughts

(ANTI-)

2. Fleet Foxes Crack-Up

(Nonesuch Records)

3. Mac Demarco This Old Dog

(Captured Tracks)

4. Ratboys GN

(Topshelf)

5. Amy O Elastic

(Winspear)

6. Sylvan Esso What Now

(Loma Vista)

7. The Velveteins Slow Wave

(Fierce Panda)

8. Waxahatchee Out in the Storm

(Merge)

9. Beach Fossils Somersault

(Bayonet)

10. Fujiya & Miyagi Fujiya & Miyagi

(Self-Released)

11. The Mountain Goats Goths

(Merge )

12. Hollow Everdaze Cartoons

(Self-Released)

13. Kevin Morby City Music

(Dead Oceans)

14. Chastity Belt I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone

(Hardly Art)

15. Chain and the Gang Best of Crime Rock

(In The Red)

16. Soccer Mommy – Collection – Fat Possum

17. Richard Dawson – Peasant – Weird World

18. Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet – Dead Oceans

19. Oh Sees – Orc – Castle Face

20. Alvvays – Antisocialites – Polyvinyl

21. Dan Auerbach – Waiting on a Song – Easy Eye So

22. Future Islands – The Far Field – 4AD

23. Nana Grizol – Ursa Minor – Orange Twin

24. Wavves – You’re Welcome – Ghost Ramp

25. Daddy Issues – Deep Dream – Infinity Cat

26. Great Grandpa – Plastic Cough – Double Double Whammy

27. Jen Cloher – Jen Cloher – Milk!

28. The Lovely Bad Things – Teenage Grown Ups – Burger

29. B Boys – Dada – Captured Tracks

30. Beach House – B-Sides & Rarities – Sub Pop