COVID-19 Official Statement

The spread of COVID-19 has made an unprecedented impact on our daily lives. Like many schools across the nation, the University of Pittsburgh has begun transitioning classes to an online format, canceling on-campus events, and strictly limiting access to University facilities, WPTS Radio’s offices included.

We at WPTS Radio believe that the community comes first. WPTS staffers have been socially distancing themselves and working remotely to keep all of us healthy. Some of our daily operations still require a physical presence and will continue to be executed by a small team that is taking every precaution to keep itself healthy. This has informed our plans moving forward:

We will remain on the air— our broadcast will continue to be available on 92.1 FM, iHeartRadio, and our stream at wptsradio.org/listen. Along with our incredible music selections, we are playing public service announcements and spots to help listeners keep track of the coronavirus and its impacts. DJs no longer have access to the building to have their shows but our automation will keep us as close to normal programming as possible.

We will be very active on social media. Follow @wptsradio on all major platforms for updates on COVID-19, national news, local updates, and all station content. While you’re checking out our main account, check out our other Twitter accounts, @wptsnews, @wptssports, and @wptsplaylist

We will maintain a solid stream of web content, from music reviews, to playlists, to movie reviews, to frequent updates on COVID-19. Check out our website: wptsradio.org

We will continue to provide the best content we can. That’s a promise.

We would like to thank you all for your continued support and understanding. Stay informed, stay safe, stay healthy, and stay tuned to WPTS Radio.