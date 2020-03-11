COVID-19 Updates

All WPTS Events are cancelled until further notice but we are still broadcasting! These cancellations are in response to a notice from the Office of the Chancellor.

Posted on WPTS Social Media ~3PM 3/11/2020: “We are taking steps to provide the same quality of programming and content we can in the face of this new development from our university. This, however, means that the Radio Ride, along with the Indigo De Souza Showcase are now canceled. Stay tuned for more updates from your student run college radio station.”