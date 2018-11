➊ Mitski Be the Cowboy

➋ Swearin' Fall Into The Sun

➌ Liz Cooper And The Stampede Window Flowers

➍ Water Trash No Dice

➎ Carl BroemelWished Out

➏ Murder by Death The Other Shore

➐The Hills And The Rivers The Fool & The Magician

➑ Kuwaisiana Chapter 1

➒ Tomberlin At Weddings

➓ Shannen Mating Surfaces

