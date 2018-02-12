Earthtones by Bahamas – Review

Review by Chet Rengers

Score: 9/10

Do you like tropical islands? Well I have the next best thing: the new album Earthtones by Bahamas, also known as Afie Jurvanen. The last Bahamas album, Bahamas is Afie, came out in 2014, so Earthtones has been a long time coming. Soft guitar with beautiful backup singers is what one can expect on most of the songs on this album. This album also features some funky guitar and bass riffs and some very deep and well written lyrics. “Show Me Naomi” has one of my favorite riffs on the whole album with a stunning bass line. Lyrically, “Alone” is wonderful, with one of my favorite lines inside any song: “Can’t live my life inside a song, cause every song ends.” This is powerful as I (and I am sure many others) think about their lives being in some of their favorite songs all the time.

Bahamas ventures into some R&B and some rap with the track “Bad Boys Need Love Too.” Every song on this album is great, but the singles “Way with Words” and “No Wrong” do stand out. “No Wrong” is a mellow ballad and “Way with Words” is a catchy jam. One thing that sets this album apart from Bahamas’ previous work is that it is very upbeat and even fun at times. In Bahamas’ older releases there are many more sad and depressing songs. Afie has outdone himself this time. Thus far, Earthtones is one of my favorite new albums of 2018. I highly recommend that anybody who enjoys music check it out!

