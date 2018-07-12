Entanglement Episode 3

Podcast by Christian Snyder, University of Pittsburgh Undergraduate Humanities Media Fellow and Student of Philosophy

Entanglement is a podcast about love, partnership, and the natural entanglement of humans. In this episode, Christian talks with his close family friends about how their relationship tied them, not only with each other, but with others in their lives as well. Other topics include quantum mechanics, regional agriculture, and wine. This podcast is supported by WPTS Radio and the University of Pittsburgh’s Humanities Center.

Click here for more episodes

