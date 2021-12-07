Events and Giveaway General Rules

WPTS-FM CONTEST RULES

WPTS-FM (“station”) will periodically offers its listeners the opportunity to win prizes

through mechanisms promoted on its broadcasts and/or various social media accounts. These contests (“contests”) shall be governed by the following set of rules (“rules”).

In certain cases, specific contests will have their own set of rules, which may supplement or supersede these rules. In those cases, the specific rules will be posted online.

ELIGIBILITY

1. Winner must be a resident of the 50 United States and 18 years of age or older.

2. WPTS staff members and affiliates are not eligible to participate during the time of their participation and for 90 days afterwards.

3. Only one winner per household is permitted in a 30-day period of all WPTS contests.

4. WPTS contests are void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply.

5. Proof of age, identity, and eligibility must be furnished to station upon request.

CONDITIONS

1. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase or payment will not increase your chance of winning.

2. By participating in a station contest, contestants agree to be bound by the official rules and the decisions of the judges, which are final and binding in all respects.

3. WPTS reserves the right to substitute prizes due to supply issues or other factors.

4. All unclaimed prizes will become property of WPTS.

5. All prizes are accepted “as is.” WPTS offers no real or implied warranty as to the quality, workmanship, value, etc. of prizes.

6. Participants agree to hold harmless WPTS, the University of Pittsburgh, its trustees, officers, agents, and employees against any and all claims, demands, liabilities, expenses, losses or damages arising from participation in contest and/or the claiming and use of prizes won.

7. WPTS reserves the right to change contest rules at any time without notification