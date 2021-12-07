FCC Public Policy
On November 30, 2021, the University of Pittsburgh Commonwealth System of Higher
Education., licensee of Radio Station WPTS-FM at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania filed an
application with the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) for a transfer of
control of WPTS-FM from the old Board of Trustees to the new Board of Trustees.
Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how
to file comments and petitions on the application can visit the FCC’s Licensing and
Management System, LMS Public Search at: https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/login.html