FCC Public Policy

On November 30, 2021, the University of Pittsburgh Commonwealth System of Higher

Education., licensee of Radio Station WPTS-FM at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania filed an

application with the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) for a transfer of

control of WPTS-FM from the old Board of Trustees to the new Board of Trustees.

Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how

to file comments and petitions on the application can visit the FCC’s Licensing and

Management System, LMS Public Search at: https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/login.html