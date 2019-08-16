Fine Dining on a Budget – Review

Ty Segall – First Taste

Review by Sarah Worthington

I am a frequent diner at Ty Segall’s musical restaurant: a fine dining establishment with a grandiose menu full of delicious and sometimes unconventional dishes. Truly, it is one of my favorites. At first taste, this sounds like a typical Ty Segall album. But it’s not. How can it be without the main ingredient used in all of his past dishes: his electric guitar? This album is a first taste of what Ty Segall can do without his go to instrument.

In this meal, he serves up tracks that he created with a handful of different ingredients: drums, mandolins, synths, bells, whistles; the list goes on. For the full list of ingredients and nutritional information, you’ll have to speak to chef Segall. Be sure to do so if you have any food allergies or dietary restrictions.

Here is the menu, for reference:

The Soup: Taste, Whatever

Palate Cleanser: Ice Plant

The Appetizer: The Fall, I Worship the Dog, The Arms

The Salad: When I Met My Parents Pt. 1

The Entrée: I Sing Them

Palate Cleanser: How I Met My Parents Pt. 3

The Dessert: Radio, Self Esteem, Lone Cowboys

Now be warned, this meal is filling, so be sure that you are ready to eat.

I enjoyed this meal from the first bite to the last. It is filled with a variety of dishes, each with different flavors and sounds that complement each other quite nicely. With palate cleansers strategically placed between the heavier dishes, I was ready to take on each course with an eager and ready stomach. Ty Segall creates his usual delicious dishes using new and intriguing flavors, taking his already prosperous restaurant to the next level.

This dish is a great addition to his already highly appetizing menu. You best believe that I will be coming back for more.

Edited by Nick Jacobyansky