The Madness of the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament is back – and so is Full Court Press, as Ben, Kyle and Spencer return as well to break down the entire bracket from First Four to Final Four. They walk through their picks region by region, lament Hunter Dickinson’s diet of wet eggs and bacon and the strange seeding of Georgia Tech among other topics.

Listen to “This is Madness: Full 2021 Bracket Breakdown” on Spreaker.