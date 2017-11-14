Game Recap (Basketball): Pitt vs Montana

By: Philip Stein

In a very exciting game, Montana defeated Pitt 83-78. This was Montana’s first Power 5 win since December 15th, 2010 against Oregon State. Pitt and Montana stayed even over the first 5 minutes with Montana leading 9-7. The referees were foul happy calling 5 fouls in the first 5 minutes. Pitt stormed ahead in the next 7 minutes, using a 10-0 run to take the lead 24-17. Montana’s foul trouble became a problem as they had 7 total fouls in the first 12 minutes putting Pitt in the bonus. Montana fought back to down just one 28-27 with 3:28 left. Both teams went back and forth for the remainder of the 1st half with the half ending with Montana up two 37-35. Despite an astounding 21 Personal Fouls only one player -Montana’s Karl Nicholas- had 3 or more fouls.

The first 5 minutes of the second half were almost the same as the first 5 minutes of the first half, filled with fouls and an even amount of points. 5 players had 3 fouls at that point, Pitt’s Shamiel Stevenson, and 4 Montana players. Montana put Pitt in the bonus with just over 9 minutes left in the second half allowing Pitt to reclaim the lead 52-51. Shamiel Stevenson had 6 points and an assist over a span of 3 minutes to help Pitt create a 4-point cushion with 4 minutes left. Montana’s Michael Oguine hit two 3’s to help Montana come back and tie the game. A ten second violation allowed Shamiel Stevenson to tie the game at 73. Michael Oguine missed a last second shot and the game went to overtime. Ryan Luther fouled out with 22 seconds left in overtime with Pitt down by 3. Parker Stewart missed a 3 putting the game out of reach for Pitt.