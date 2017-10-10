Game Recap (Football): Pitt vs Syracuse

By: Willie Keeler

The Pitt Panthers traveled up to Syracuse, New York, to face a familiar ACC and former fellow Big East rival. Both teams came into this one with a record of 2-3, but the visiting Panthers would be the ones leaving 2-4, as the Orange defeated the Panthers 27-24.

The scoring got started with a field goal on Syracuse’s first possession of the game. Then came 6 punts, 3 from each team, before the Panthers took the lead on the first play of the second quarter with a 35-yard touchdown run from the Safety/Running Back hybrid Jordan Whitehead. Pitt would get a field goal to make it a 7-point game before Syracuse would tie it at 10 just before the end of the half. On the Panthers first possession of the second half Alex Kessman would hit his second 40 plus yard field goal of the day to make it 13-10 panthers, but the Orange would answer right back with a touchdown to take their second lead of the day. The next Panthers drive Max Browne would have to leave with an arm injury and would not return, so in came Ben Dinucci yet again. Later the teams would trade fields goals, then touchdowns to make it 27-24 Syracuse with about half of the fourth quarter left. Pitt’s touchdown came off of Qadree Ollison’s longest run of the day, a 19 yarder, and the Panthers field goal was Kessman’s third of the day, a 56 yarder. Pitt would get the ball back with just 52 seconds left on the game clock to try to tie it with a field goal, or win it with a touchdown. Pitt would make it 18 yards down the field before Ben Dinucci would get sacked for a loss of 8, and would have to come out of the game due to the NCAA rule, that if your helmet comes off during the play, you must sit out for one play. So, in came Kenny Pickett, the Panthers third string QB, to try and save the day, but all he was able to muster was a 13 yard pass as the clock ran out.

Max Browne would finish the day in the middle of the third quarter with 161 yard passing and no touchdowns or turnovers. Dinucci would finish with 55 yards passing, 13 rushing, and no touchdowns or turnovers as well. Jordan Whitehead would lead the Panthers in rushing for the third week in a row with 73 yards and a touchdown, while Ollison would finish with 28 yards and a touchdown. Rafael Araujo-Lopes finished with 7 receptions for 100 yards, while Jester Weah would have 5 for 57. Notably for the Orange, QB Eric Dungey finished with 365 yards passing and 3 touchdowns, 2 of them passing, and one of them rushing.

The Panthers, who are still in search of their first ACC win of the season, will look to bounce back against the #20 ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack back at Heinz Field for Homecoming Weekend.