Game Recap (Men’s Basketball): Pitt vs WVU

By: Philip Stein

West Virginia jumped out to a 10-4 lead in front of a very pro West Virginia crowd. Pitt outrebounded West Virginia in the first 8 minutes despite being down 15-10. West Virginia grew their lead to 11 points despite committing 8 fouls, putting Pitt in the bonus. Pitt struggled with turnovers, committing 6 in the first 13 minutes allowing West Virginia to maintain their 11-point lead despite being outrebounded. A Technical Foul was called on Kevin Stallings with 6:29 left in the first half which helped West Virginia extend the lead to 15. West Virginia was 7 for 13 from 3, an astounding 53.8% over the first 15 minutes allowing them to extend the lead to 20. At the end of the first half West Virginia led 45-27.

Pitt pulled to within 12 in the first 5 minutes of the second half. With Pitt down by only 10, and with 3 West Virginia players just one foul away from fouling out -including West Virginia star Jevon Carter- the Pitt fans started getting louder. Pitt continued to fight back, down by just 3 with 9 minutes remaining thanks to a 9-0 run. Wesley Harris fouled out and Marcus Carr completed a 4-point play to put Pitt within 2. Pitt was forced to take a timeout with 2:24 left in the game after a layup extended West Virginia’s lead to 7. Unfortunately, Pitt couldn’t pull back into the game and lost by 9. The final score was 69-60 in favor of West Virginia, who reaches 9-1 on the season. Pitt falls to 5-5.