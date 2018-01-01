Game Recap (Women’s Basketball): Pitt vs Chicago State

By: Philip Stein

Pitt jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first 5:40 of the game. Kalista Walters and Danielle Garven led the way with a combined 10 points. Chicago State was 1 for 7 during that period. Chicago State stormed back in the rest of the 1st period shooting 5 for 8 to close the gap to 6. Pitt had more Assists, Blocks, and Rebounds in the 1st period but only led 21-15 as the 2nd period got under way. Pitt dominated the 2nd period outscoring Chicago State 20-4. Pitt had an amazing 7 blocks in the 1st half. Prior to this game, Pitt was averaging 7 blocks per game. Pitt also had 20 rebounds and 13 assists in the first half. Pitt came out strong in the first 5:30 of the 3rd Period shooting 80% during a 16-2 run. Pitt led at the end of the 3rd quarter 72-33. The first 5 minutes of the 4th and final period were relatively even as Pitt rested a few of their starters. Pitt removed all of their starters with 4:30 left in the game. Kalista Walters did not miss a shot during the game, making 12 shots for 24 points. Final Score 87-49 Game MVP: #32 Kalista Walters