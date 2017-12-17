Game Recap (Women’s Basketball): Pitt vs Penn State

By: Philip Stein

Pitt started off hot with a 10-1 run in the first 5 and a half minutes. However, Penn State dominated the rest of the first quarter scoring 16 unanswered points to lead 17-10 at the end of the first quarter. Kalista Walters was in foul trouble having 3 fouls with 6:45 remaining in the first half. Three other Pitt players had at least 2 fouls. Pitt was down 24-18 when a media timeout was taken with 4:39 left. Both teams struggled for the last 4:39 and the first half ended with Penn State leading 27-22.

Pitt nearly pulled within 4 due to a 3 by Bradley but an offensive foul by Diop canceled it out. Penn State took an 11-point lead with 7:14 left in the 3rd quarter. Kalista Walters got her 4th foul of the game with 4:50 left in the Third Quarter. Garven made a jumper with 3 minutes left in the first half to put Pitt within six, 37-31. The Third quarter ended with Penn State leading 46-35. Bradley made a 3 with 8:45 left in the game to lower the deficit to single digits 49-40. A Penn state 3 ended Pitt’s 8-0 run to keep the Penn State lead at nine, 52-43. Kalista Walters fouled out with 3:38 left in the game, basically ending any chance of Pitt winning the game. Penn State made their final 4 shots to close out the game. Final Score: PSU 59 Pitt 48