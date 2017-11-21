Game Recap (Women’s Basketball): Pitt vs Towson

By: Philip Stein

The game started with a 10-0 run by Pitt. Pitt was forcing Towson to shoot 3 pointers with Towson missing five 3 pointers in the first five and a half minutes. Pitt spread the ball around with five different players scoring 2 points during that run. Raine Bankston finally made a 3 to put Towson on the board with 4:25 left in the first quarter. Towson eventually managed to get inside but they still struggled going 1 for 14 in the first eight minutes. The first quarter ended with Pitt winning 20-5.

Pitt cooled down in the second quarter scoring only 4 points in the first 4 minutes of the second quarter. Pitt was unable to make a 3 in those first four minutes going 0 for 5. Cassidy Walsh finally made a 3 for Pitt with 5:14 left in the second quarter, but Towson responded quickly with Raine Bankston making a 3 of her own just 21 seconds later. Pitt continued to spread the ball during the entire second quarter with 9 different players scoring. Freshman Pika Rodriguez scored 8 to help Pitt lead at the half 43-18.

Towson fought back in the third quarter outscoring Pitt 18-12 over the first 7:24 of the third quarter forcing Pitt to take a time out. Towson was able to get the game within 13 but Pitt’s lead stretched to 17 as the third quarter ended. Yacine Diop scored her 20th point on a free throw to give Pitt a 22-point lead with 7 minutes left in the game. Towson had a short 8-2 run to cut the lead down to 16 with 3 minutes left but it was not enough. To add insult to injury, Raine Bankston fouled out with 3 seconds left in the game. Pitt won 81-63. 4 Pitt players had at least 10 points, Diop lead with 24. Durjan lead Towson with 17 points.