Game Recap (Women’s Basketball): Pitt vs UNC-Wilmington

By: Benjamin Page

Pitt opened the game 4-0 in the first minute and took a lead they never lost. In the next minute UNCW’s Madison Raque scored their first point on a free throw, and Pitt immediately answered with a layup by Kalista Walters. In the game’s third minute Raque scored the first field goal for UNCW, and Pitt quickly followed with six points over two minutes to make it 12-3. A shot by UNCW was followed by another six-point run by Pitt. In the seventh minute UNCW put up two three throws, and Yacine Diop responded with her first three-pointer of the game. Both teams show a field goal each to finish the first quarter with Pitt leading 23-9.

The second quarter began with three baskets by Diop and a single UNCW shot to make it 29-11. Lacey Suggs hit a free throw for UNCW, but Pika Rodriguez came back with back-to-back three-pointers. A jumper by Jaala Henry made it 37-12. UNCW hit six points on two three-pointers by Moriah Crisp and Timber Tate, followed by a layup each by Danielle Garven for Pitt and Suggs for UNCW. Rodriguez hit her third three-pointer of the day, and UNCW ended the first half on a free throw by Chinyere Bell. Pitt dominated the half 42-21.

Pitt started the second half on an eight point run thanks to a Garven jumper, a Nelson three-pointer, a Diop free throw, and a Walters layup. The two teams traded shots until a five-point Pitt run in the fifth minute of the third quarter. In the sixth minute, UNCW’s Suggs hit a layup and a free throw, followed by another free throw by Bell to make it 57-29 Pitt. Another shot by Pitt, and UNCW then went on a eight-point run, six of which came from Bell. Pitt won the quarter 17-16, and entered the final period with a 59-37 lead.

Pitt started the quarter on Rodriguez’s fourth three-pointer. The game went 9-4 in UNCW’s favor until the halfway point of the quarter. After a layup for each team and a Pitt jumper, UNCW went on a five-point run off three players. Pitt put up four more points, and the game ended on a layup by UNCW’s Suggs in the last ten seconds. UNCW won the final quarter 18-15, but Pitt won the game handily 74-55. Diop lead in points with 22, Walters in rebounds with 11, and Jasmine Whitney in assists with 8. Suggs lead UNCW with 17 points. Rodriguez finished with four three-pointers in the game.