Good Enough by Brightside – Review

Review by Dustin Butoryak

Score: 8/10





Local power pop/punk icons Brightside easily cemented themselves as legends in Pittsburgh’s music scene with their 2011 release “Good Enough”. Including simple yet catchy riffs, perky snare hits, and all around tight-knit musical chemistry, “Good Enough” does everything a classic punk album should do. In addition to expert songwriting, Matt Vituccio’s lyrics reminisce on life, love, and (of course) high school. The album opens with Vituccio sighing out “Don’t forget/I hope we’re not/Done forever and we probably won’t/forget each other/but I’ve gotta say/I thought it might turn out this way.” This album was hugely influential to me, and is in itself a musical force to be reckoned with.

