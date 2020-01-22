Hey Now, You’re an All-Star! NHL Power Rankings Week 16



1. Fran A Private Picture (Fire Talk)

2. Kaytranada Bubba (RCA)

3. Telemarket You Deserve A Hard Day's Work After A Long Night's Rest. (Avenue Noise & Sound)

4. Ghost Orchard Bunny (Orchid Tapes)

5. Short Fictions Fates Worse Than Death (Self-Released)

6. Devon Gilfillian Black Hole Rainbow (Capitol)

7. Celestial Shore Sunnyland (Self-Released)

8. Bag Raiders Horizons (Island)

9. Will Samson Paralanguage (Self-Released)

10. Josienne Clarke In All Weather (Rough Trade/Beggars)