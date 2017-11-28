Honey Live Show Review

Article by Emma Cave

Filmed by Lizzie Howard & Nolan Wherley

Audio by Evan Lawrence

This review is brought to you by



While the roots of 90’s rock can be found in bulky CD players and matching plaid ensembles, the angsty message is one that has only flourished as the years have passed. Whether it be heard from the mouths of screaming teens or the millions of listens on Spotify, the 90’s has undoubtedly left its mark on generations of rebellious teens to come.

The immediate intensity of “Drag dealer” is what pulled me in and the unpredictable rise and fall of tempo of “Hate Yr Guts” is what kept me listening.

But what is it about 90’s rock that keeps kids screaming the lyrics to “Wonderwall” or headbanging with the beat of “testify?”? The answer can perhaps be found in local Pittsburgh band Honey, who is more than happy to keep the spirit alive and well. Standing in the studio, hearing the band work together in perfect chaos, I couldn’t help but think about listening to my dad’s copy of The Smashing Pumpkins record on my hello kitty CD player. Very fitting, I know. The immediate intensity of “Drag dealer” is what pulled me in and the unpredictable rise and fall of tempo of “Hate Yr Guts” is what kept me listening.

But what sets Honey apart from the rest is their ability to laugh at themselves a little bit. Whether it be the Instagram posts with witty and sarcastic captions, or the fact that their most recent album Mock Pop serves as a playground of poking fun at the ins and outs of pop culture, Honey proves that they are just as cool as they seem. Check them out…