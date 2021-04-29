How She Plays Episode Eleven: Bitzy Brandes, ACC Network Producer

How She Plays, the WPTS Sports podcast focusing on topics surrounding female athletes and sports figures at the University of Pittsburgh returns for the final episode of the season, featuring Pitt Athletics Director of Broadcast and Video Production and ACC Network Producer, Bitzy Brandes.

Katie King sits down with Bitzy to discuss her experience working in the sports industry and offers advice to women looking to work in sports production. Then, Katie and co-host Tilman Cooper offer their reactions to the conversation.