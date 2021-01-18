How She Plays Episode Five: Pitt WBB PG Dayshanette Harris

How She Plays, the WPTS Sports podcast focusing on topics surrounding female athletes and sports figures at the University of Pittsburgh is back with Episode Five, putting in the WORK with Pitt Women’s Basketball.

Listen to “Episode 5: Pitt Women’s Basketball with PG Dayshanette Harris” on Spreaker.

On this Episode of How She Plays, Katie King sits down with star Sophomore Dayshannette Harris to discuss he thoughts on the season for Pitt Women’s Basketball and the challenges she and the team are facing. Then, Katie and Tilman offer their reactions to the conversation and check on the the WBB season overall.

Listen to Episode Four of How She Plays with Pitt WLAX Coach Emily Boissonneault here