How She Plays Episode Four: Pitt LAX HC Emily Boissonneault

How She Plays, the WPTS Sports podcast focusing on topics surrounding female athletes and sports figures at the University of Pittsburgh returns for Episode Four, examining process of building up Pitt’s newest varsity program, Women’s Lacrosse!

Listen to “Episode Four: Pitt Lacrosse, Coach Emily Boissonneault” on Spreaker.

On today’s episode Katie King and Tilman Cooper talk all things Pitt Women’s Lacrosse as they gear up for their inaugural season in Spring of 2022. Following their discussion, Katie talks with Head Coach Emily Boissonneault to hear her thoughts on building this team!