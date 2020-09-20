How She Plays Episode One: Pitt Soccer and C Dixon Veltri

Welcome to HOW SHE PLAYS, the WPTS Sports podcast focsuing on topics surrounding female athletes and sport’s figures at the University of Pittsburgh.

Listen to “Episode One: Pitt Women’s Soccer, Dixon Veltri” on Spreaker.

In this episode, Katie King and Tilman Cooper discuss the Pitt Women’s Soccer team and their thoughts for the season. Following their conversation, Katie interviews team captain, Dixon Veltri who shares her thoughts and their goals for the season and beyond.