How She Plays, the WPTS Sports podcast focusing on topics surrounding female athletes and sports figures at the University of Pittsburgh is back with Episode Seven featuring Pitt Gymnastics!

On this episode, Katie King sits down with Pitt Gymnast, star transfer Katrina Coca as she shares her story on how she got to Pitt. Following the conversation, Katie and Tilman offer their takeaways from the interview.

Listen to “Episode Seven: Pitt Gymnastics with Katrina Coca” on Spreaker.

