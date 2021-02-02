How She Plays, the WPTS Sports podcast focusing on topics surrounding female athletes and sports figures at the University of Pittsburgh is back with Episode Six featuring Pitt Studios’ Casey Garrow, Director of Broadcast and Video Production!

On this episode, Katie King sits down with Pitt Athletics Director of Broadcast and Video Production, Casey Garrow to discuss her experiences working in the sports industry. Casey also offers advice to those looking to break into the field. Then, Katie and Tilman offer their reactions to the conversation.

Listen to “Episode Six: Discussion with Pitt Athletics Director of Broadcast and Video Production, Casey Garrow” on Spreaker.

