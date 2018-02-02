Ideal for a Light Flow With Your Body by Merce Lemon – Friday Featured Review

This review brought to you by…

Review by Dustin Butyorak

Score: 8/10

Local artist Merce Lemon is a hesitant explosion on their gem of a freshman release. Well equipped with stark, quirky insights into life and a rejuvenatingly mellow sound, “Ideal Light” is easily comparable to landmark artists such as Kimya Dawson and Frankie Cosmos. This is understandable as Kimya would stay with Merce’s parents after Pittsburgh performances! Merce functions effortlessly as a solo entity on some tracks (“Love Me or Leave Me”, “Corners of Bedrooms”) while exploring an honestly incredible full band sound on others (“Do You See This It Is Rough”, “For Sophia”, “Johnny When He’s Sweet and John For All the Rest”). Don’t do yourself a disservice; check this album out. Not only is the raw emotion and clean melodies in Merce’s music noteworthy, as an artistic starting point this album is a promise of many good things to come. The fact that Merce is a queer artist in a scene with ever-growing demand for equal representation is only the cherry on top. Though Merce’s distinct and unifying sound ties this album together, “Ideal Light” is a sampler platter of many delicious sounds. I’m interested to see what their next full length effort brings, but whatever it may be I’ll be sure to snatch up a serving as soon as I can.

This review was edited by Thomas Troyan of the WPTS Editorial Board. You can follow Dustin on Instagram @duhster_

Listen here…