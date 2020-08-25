Info Session 8/27



If you weren’t able to learn more about the station at the fair due to a technical errors, WPTS Radio is hosting a general info session exclusively for freshmen and those that wish to get involved at the station. On Thursday, August 27th 9pm, you’ll be able to meet the staff and ask questions about any of the opportunities at WPTS, including hosting your own on-air show, reviewing music before it hits the shelves, recording your own podcast and handling the station’s business and marketing propositions. Join us this Thursday using the Zoom info below. Questions? Email stationmanager@wptsradio.org

Join Zoom Meeting on Thursday @ 9pm:

https://pitt.zoom.us/j/93061194421

Meeting ID: 930 6119 4421

One tap mobile

+12678310333,,93061194421# US (Philadelphia)

8778535247,,93061194421# US Toll-free

Dial by your location

+1 267 831 0333 US (Philadelphia)

877 853 5247 US Toll-free

Find your local number: https://pitt.zoom.us/u/acYf3BYs90