WPTS happily presents Jeff Rosenstock returning to Pittsburgh for the first time since lockdown! He will be playing at Mr. Smalls Theater on November 18th, joined by Slaughter Beach, Dog as well as Oceanator. Check out the link below to get a chance to see him tear up the stage by winning a pair of tickets!

http://www.rafflecopter.com/rafl/display/2595128d86/?