JJUUJJUU – WPTS Interviews

A WPTS Special Feature by Zack Kaminski

We were able to speak with JJUUJJUU, psychedelic rock project headed by Los Angeles based musician, Phil Perrone. JJUUJJUU just released their debut album, Zionic Mud, which has singles released alongside remixes of those singles by various different artists, such as Metz, J Mascis, Electric Bell, Jennylee, and Liars. Phil Perrone also organizes the Desert Daze music festival in California, this year being “Phase 2.25,” and featuring headlining acts such as Tame Impala, King Gizzard, and Death Grips. We got to ask them a couple questions about both JJUUJJUU’s music and life outside the band.

So, usually, remixed tracks come out after the album has been released, but for Zionic Mud, the remixes were released alongside the album. What was it like to see your work re-imagined that quickly by your supporters?

Instant gratification.

In an interview you gave to Noisey, you said you always sing your lyrics first, and then write them down and interpreted them later. Do you think it helps your songwriting process to do this?

I don’t know but I really like doing it that way. Less thinking involved. I also don’t really have time just to write. That sounds like fun though. I should do more of that.

What’s it like to balance JJUUJJUU, the tour, and the Desert Daze festival?

Know WiFi, Know Peace.

Did you have any major inspirations from other musical groups when forming JJUUJJUU or writing Zionic Mud?

CAN.

JJUUJJUU is known for its multitude of collaborators, so I have to ask, who is your favorite collaborator?

The audience.

What’s it like to have so many people work on the same record, all in different places?

It’s like a big salad with a bunch of things in it you didn’t know would go well together, but now having tried the combo, can’t believe you hadn’t been eating salad this way until now.

This interview was edited by John Wright of the WPTS Editorial Board. JJUUJJUU will be playing at Stage AE tonight with Primus and Mastodon!

