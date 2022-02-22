Khruangbin Live at Stage AE (Ticket Giveaway!!)

Khruangbin is playing at Stage AE in Pittsburgh on March 12th, and WPTS is thrilled to give a few lucky listeners the chance to go to the show! Recently releasing their follow-up to their 2020 Texas Sun EP with Leon Bridges, Khruangbin is back with Bridges with Texas Moon. The band has their first chance in years to come share their laid-back vibes with a crowd in Pittsburgh and you won’t want to miss it. Follow the link to enter the giveaway and check out Stage AE for more shows coming near you!

Winners will be announced on March 4th.

http://www.rafflecopter.com/rafl/display/2595128d88/?